A 21-year-old local woman remains behind bars after she allegedly kicked a Frankfort police officer in the groin several times last week.

On Wednesday officers were called to a domestic violence incident on West State Street in which Madeline Johnson was identified as the primary aggressor. The victim sustained visible minor injury but declined to press charges and Johnson told officers she had a ride on the way.

