A local woman was arrested early Saturday after she was allegedly found inside an East Main Street church.

Frankfort Police responded to a call about a possible break-in at Redeemed Christian Church after a man walking his dog reported that glass had been broken out of a window and located footprints leading to the church.

Heather Fugate

Officers reportedly found Heather Fugate, 39, of Frankfort, inside the building and took her into custody. Contact was made with the property owner, who told police that Fugate did not have permission to be inside the building.

According to her arrest citation, Fugate “appeared to be jittery, had slurred speech, showed signs of having a hard time staying alert and fell asleep multiple times” during transport. She declined medical attention.

Fugate is charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.

She is being held in the Franklin County Regional on a $10,000 10% bond.

