A Frankfort woman is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail after allegedly stabbing her now ex-boyfriend in the back Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 26-year-old Raynesher Paire stabbed the male at Dan’s Discount Jewelry & Pawn on East Main Street at 1:45 p.m. then fled the scene in a white Lexus.

When officers arrived the victim reportedly told them Paire was responsible for the stabbing. Police noted that the victim was bleeding from his back.

After Frankfort EMS transported the male victim to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, officers reviewed video surveillance footage from the store, which confirmed that Paire, who was wearing a green sweatsuit and hat, was the alleged perpetrator.

In her arrest report, police wrote that they have previously dealt with the couple, who lived off Steadmantown Lane. She was located on Sequoyah Trail and reportedly told police that she had stopped at Dan’s Discount Jewelry & Pawn and talked with the victim earlier.

Paire is charged with first-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class B felony.

She was transported to the jail. Bond has been set at $25,000.

