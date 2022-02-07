A Frankfort woman is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail after allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to Clover Drive in attempt to locate a silver Hyundai Santa Fe at 3:17 p.m. Saturday. An officer reportedly passed the vehicle, which was turning eastbound from Collins Lane to Louisville Road, but lost sight of the SUV.

A short time later, FPD found the vehicle on West Fourth Street and ran the license plate confirming that it had been stolen. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Logan Street in front of The Kings Center.

The driver, Samantha Cook, 37, was detained and the owner of the vehicle confirmed that the front end of the SUV had been damaged after it was stolen.

FPD also confirmed that Cook’s driver’s license had expired in December 2017.

Cook is charged with receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony, and third-degree criminal mischief and no operator’s license, both Class B misdemeanors.

She was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Her bond has not yet been set.

