A local woman, who had a bench warrant issued for her out of Franklin Circuit Court, was picked up by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night.

The deputy observed 37-year-old Tabitha Noble standing in the doorway of a red passenger vehicle at 11:59 p.m.

Tabitha Noble

Tabitha Noble

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription