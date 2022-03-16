A routine traffic stop on Interstate 64 quickly escalated when the driver of the vehicle allegedly attempted to flee the scene and nearly struck a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night.

At 8:23 p.m. deputies pulled over 40-year-old Brittany Clark Smith who reportedly became irate when she was issued a ticket.

Brittany Clark

Brittany Clark Smith

According to her arrest citation, in a curse-laced exchange Smith ordered the deputies to give her a ticket because they were “costing her money.” As one deputy was informing her of her court date, she allegedly put the Toyota Camry she was operating into drive and pulled out onto the interstate in a reckless manner almost hitting a deputy with her vehicle.

Deputies reportedly screamed at her to stop and she yelled “nope” out the window and continued toward an interstate exit. When law enforcement caught up with her she allegedly told the deputy she nearly struck that she wished the other deputy “was standing there instead.”

Smith, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (on a police officer), a Class D felony; menacing, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a violation.

She was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in her case.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription