A Frankfort woman was convicted this week of reckless abuse after a state Attorney General’s Office investigation, according to a press release.

Heather Roberts, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless abuse or neglect of an adult, a Class A misdemeanor, in Franklin County District Court on Tuesday. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

According to the release, the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse within the Office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron conducted the investigation, along with the Adult Protective Services Division within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The investigation revealed Roberts placed tape over the mouth of an adult she was caring for who had a mental health disability.

John Ghaelian, an attorney with the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse, prosecuted the case.

“Our Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse is committed to protecting Kentucky’s most vulnerable,” said Cameron. “As a voice for the voiceless, we work hard to investigate and prosecute those who exploit the defenseless through abuse or neglect.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, neglect or exploitation in a Medicaid facility, contact the attorney general’s elder abuse tip line at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).

