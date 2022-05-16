Frankfort police have charged a local woman after she allegedly assaulted an emergency room nurse early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Frankfort Regional Medical Center in reference to an assault at 1:26 a.m. after a caller reported a female patient was throwing things at hospital staff.

Mary Sanders

According to her arrest citation, the head ER nurse told police that 28-year-old Mary Sanders allegedly threw an IV pump, which struck an ER nurse in the chest.

Sanders, of Frankfort, is charged with third-degree assault (EMS, fire, rescue squad), a Class D felony.

She was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Her bond has been set at $10,000 full-cash.

