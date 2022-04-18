The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in partnership with the Frankfort Police Department will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Franklin County Health Department on the East-West Connector.
This bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.
“Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”
“I encourage everyone to participate in the National Prescription Drug Takeback Day and take just a few minutes to rid their homes of any unneeded or expired medications,” said Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s Louisville Division. “This small act will go a long way in making our communities safer, by providing safe disposal and keeping prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.”
Drug overdose deaths are up 16% in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75% of all overdose deaths.
For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications — those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed — that too often become a gateway to addiction. Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception. These efforts are directly in line with DEA’s priority to combat the overdose epidemic in the United States.
On April 30, DEA and its law enforcement partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted. DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.
Year-round receptacles are available at more than 13,000 pharmacies, hospitals, police departments and business.
