Two local residents have been named members of Leadership Kentucky's ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2022.

The program announced Monday that Joy Andrade of the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Harper Michael of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation will join the ranks.

ELEVATE Kentucky began in 2017 and provides young professionals with an in-depth personal and professional development program that cultivates a better understanding of challenges facing our Commonwealth. 

Leadership Kentucky

The class will visit Owensboro, Somerset, Frankfort, Northern Kentucky, and Georgetown during its three sessions. Participants will hear from a variety of Kentucky leaders, learn about issues and opportunities facing our state, and gain insights about personal leadership abilities. Class members will also engage in panel discussions, participate in experiential learning opportunities and receive both regional and statewide perspectives.

“ELEVATE Kentucky is not your average leadership development program with self-assessments and motivational platitudes in a conference room. As an in-depth and hands-on program coupled with outstanding speakers, content, and classmates challenged me to broaden my regional and statewide perspective and grow as a leader,” said Will Weber, ELEVATE Class of 2021. “Our class time together gave me a deeper understanding of how leaders in education, business, agriculture, non-profit and government are not only collaborating to solve complex issues in Kentucky but are on the forefront of innovation for our country.”

ELEVATE Kentucky prides itself on the value it provides to individuals and companies across the commonwealth by increasing skills, knowledge, perspective, and helping participants develop a new statewide professional network.

This year’s class includes 21 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription