The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Daniel Dulworth, 56, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

