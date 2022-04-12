Courthouse 2

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Stephanie Baker, 36, of Frankfort, theft of identity of another without consent and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies.

Kenneth N. Dadzie, 21, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking (auto more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), a Class C felony.

Mark A. Murphy, 33, of Frankfort, first-degree robbery, a Class B felony; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tiffany Ann Howell, 37, of Richmond, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Jeffery Thomas Burrell, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle and no/expired registration plates, violations.

Benjamin Allen Haggard, 43, of Frankfort, theft of motor vehicle registration plate and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and no/expired registration plates and improper display of registration plates, both violations.

Lynette Bowman, 40, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third or greater offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription