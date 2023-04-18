Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Keith Wallace Parrish, 40, of Lawrenceburg, theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), a Class C felony; two counts of third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), both Class D felonies.

