The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

• Brandon Starcher, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third or greater offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Mehlia Faith Shramm, 20, of Frankfort, five counts of tampering with a witness, a Class D felony, and five counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Jordan D. Stigers, 25, of Frankfort, two counts of third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer), a Class D felony; fourth-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault (police officer – communicable bodily fluid), third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest, all Class A misdemeanors; third-degree criminal attempt to escape and two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.

Amanda N. Patrick, 32, of Georgetown, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.

• Annabeth C. Skelton, 34, of Frankfort, second-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class C felony, and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.

William J. Bixler, 57, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors.

Sherrod Sheppard, 37, of Frankfort, second-degree assault, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Donnie R. Campbell, 54, no hometown given, failure to comply with sex offender registration (second or greater offense), a Class C felony.

Michael A. Walker, 39, of Waddy, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary, both Class B felonies, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony.

