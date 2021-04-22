Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted this week by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury:

• Cody Alexander Brown, 33, of McMinnville, Tennessee, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; license to be in possession, a Class B misdemeanor; and careless driving, a violation.

William Blanton, 24, of Lexington, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), first offense, a Class C felony.

Caelan Gills, 23, of Lexington, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree wanton endangerment, both Class D felonies; reckless driving and speeding 26 mph or less over speed limit, both violations; and two counts of persistent felony offender.

James Conway, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class A felony; third-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units Xanax), second or greater offense, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, both Class C felonies; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and enhanced possession of marijuana, both Class D felonies; and careless driving, a violation.

Taylor Sky Prosser, 27, of Frankfort, second-degree strangulation, a Class D felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Daniel White, 38, of Nicholasville, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, second offense, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor.

• Jennifer Sutton, 34, of Williamsburg, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

• Dewayne Carr, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Matthew Keith, 35, of Lawrenceburg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, fourth or greater offense, a Class D felony; driving on a suspended license, second offense, a Class A misdemeanor; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no registration and no/expired plates, all violations.

Huber Flores, 30, of Georgetown, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class C felony; no operators/moped license, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to wear seatbelts and failure to produce insurance card, both violations.

• Geovanny Vences, 18, of Georgetown, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class C felony.

Taylor Sky Prosser, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class A felony; convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to produce insurance card and no/expired registration plates, both violations.

Brianna N. McClease, 21, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Joshua C. McIntosh, 26, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), second offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Amy N. Aiken, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Zachary Penwell, 40, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Ted Sharpe, 50, of Sadieville, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Brittany N. Bledsoe, 31, of Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Ashli M. Landrum, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and operating a vehicle with expired operators license, a Class B misdemeanor.

Douglas Anglin, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Taylor Sky Prosser, 27, of Frankfort, intimidating a participant in legal process, a Class D felony; 20 counts of violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Alonzo D. Tillman, 32, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; three counts of second-degree assault, a Class C felony; two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, both Class A misdemeanors.

Heather E. Walker, 48, of Frankfort, theft by deception ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony.

Cody Alexander Brown, 33, of McMinnville, Tennessee, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; failure to surrender revoked operators license and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, both Class B misdemeanors; and speeding 10 mph over, a violation.

Brittany Golda Collins, 36, of Whitesburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Mark Cleveland, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000) and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, all Class B misdemeanors; and speeding 15 mph, disregarding a stop sign and disregarding a traffic control device, all violations.

• Amanda Cummins, 43, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony; theft by unlawful taking (less than $500), a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.

Michael E. Pulliam, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

