The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Lacrissa Nicole Jacobs, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class C felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Mark Gene Wagner, 45, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and rear license not illuminated, a violation.

• Clay Goins, 48, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Melvin Statcher, 41, of Shelbyville, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony, and first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.

• Amanda J. Morris, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.

