Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury this week:

Christopher Vetter, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, both Class B felonies; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

• James Arthur Wilczak, 43, of Louisville, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony; second-degree criminal attempt possession of a forged instrument, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Lindsey E. Wilson, 33, of Lexington, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third or greater offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), third or greater offense, both Class D felonies; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam), both Class A misdemeanors; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors; and careless driving and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, both violations.

Brandon Purvis, 32, of Frankfort, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), a Class D felony; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense, and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and no/expired registration plates and reckless driving, both violations.

Jordan Stigers, 24, of Frankfort, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, all Class D felonies; third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense), a violation.

Mark Anthony Holbert, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; and theft of services, a Class A misdemeanor.

Ashley Nicole Holbert, 31, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; and theft of services, a Class A misdemeanor.

Christina Elaine Devore, 50, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription