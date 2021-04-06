Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury this week:

Laura Nicole Roberts, 36, of Clearfield, six counts of third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and six counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Kevin D. Hayes, 37, of Clearfield, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), a Class C felony; six counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; possession of burglary tools, a Class A misdemeanor; and six counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Nathan Davis, 35, of Frankfort, trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first offense, a Class C felony.

Joseph D. Stratton, 47, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class B felony, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (more than 5 pounds), first offense, and receiving stolen property (more than $10,000), all Class C felonies.

Crutcher L. Fox, 45, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, all Class D felonies, and two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), a Class A misdemeanor.

• Keith Pardi, 50, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property, a Class D felony.

Chris Purvis, 39, of Frankfort, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances (fourth or greater offense), first-degree criminal mischief, driving on a DUI-suspended license (third or greater offense – aggravator), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, first offense), theft of identity of another without consent, and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a violation; and four counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription