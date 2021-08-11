Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Kristen Nicole Cox, 29, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, all Class D felonies; theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, less than $500) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B felony.

Christopher L. Boehm, 28, of Georgetown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and theft of identity of another without consent, all Class D felonies, and resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.

Destiny C. Ritchie, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor, both Class A misdemeanors.

Timothy Joe Cox, 54, of Lawrenceburg, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class D felony.

Jamie A. Ferretti, 32, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony.

Dwayne I. Maupin, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, third offense, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Jamie P. Jordan, 49, of Nicholasville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, and license to be in possession, both Class B misdemeanors; and failure to produce insurance card, a violation.

Joseph G. Smith, 44, of Frankfort, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (0.08 aggravator), fourth or greater offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and careless driving and failure to wear seat belts, both violations.

Megan Crisp, 43, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Sarah Sims, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Lauriston J. Lynch, 48, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Daphen R. Fugate, 42, of Richmond, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Jennifer L. Harris, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription