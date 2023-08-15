Courthouse

The Franklin County Courthouse (file photo).

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Sarah Holt, 29, of Frankfort, theft of identity of another without consent and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription