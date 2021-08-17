Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Jeramie Lynn Sharfe, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree indecent exposure, fourth or greater offense, a Class D felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

David Andrew Hogg, 30, of Lenoir City, Tennessee, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies.

Brenda Robinson, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Kyle Robinson, 23, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Colton D. Townsend, 30, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Johnathon K. Lyvers, 28, of Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Bobby Lancaster, 42, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Michael E. Young, 60, of Lawrenceburg, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

Bryan S. Penn, 37, of Paris, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen), both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Tramadol), both Class A misdemeanors; illegal possession of a legend drug (Quetiapine), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, all Class B misdemeanors; and improper display of registration plates, a violation.

John R. Smoot, 50, of Frankfort, second-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (anabolic steroid), first offense, a Class D felony.

Keifer McCord, 25, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Kenny D. Bledsoe, 48, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third offense, both Class D felonies, and public intoxication (controlled substance excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.

