A Franklin Circuit Court grand jury returned the following indictments Tuesday:

• Lacresta Leeann Payne, 30, of Frankfort, fraudulent use of a credit card, a Class C felony.

• Michael Lee Giles, 33, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; three counts of third-degree assault, Class D felonies; and four counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

