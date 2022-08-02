Courthouse 2

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Arlus Morgan, 39, of Harrodsburg, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription