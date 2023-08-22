Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Anthony P. Croucher, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription