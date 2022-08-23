Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Henry E. Penn, 58, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, both Class B felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and excessive windshield/window tinting, a violation.

