The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Mark A. Murphy, 33, of Frankfort, third-degree inmate assault on a corrections officer, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Preston Haney, 30, of Frankfort, trafficking in synthetic drugs (synthetic marijuana), second or subsequent offense, a Class C felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Summer D. Meeks, 22, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), a Class A misdemeanor.

Brandon Shuck, 35, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

James Lee Harrod, 38, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

John E. Griffin, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Crystal Lynn Brophy, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting less than $500), possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone), all Class A misdemeanors.

April J. Wynn, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Matthew C. Peyton, 25, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and three counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony.

Walter Davidson, 47, of Frankfort, first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Bobby Lancaster, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.

Carlos B. Kelley, 48, of Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third or greater offense, a Class D felony, and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.

Stacy P. Steverson, 51, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third or greater offense, both Class D felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

