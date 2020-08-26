Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following indictments were returned by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury Tuesday.

Virginia L. Jones, 53, of Frankfort, three counts of third-degree assault, a Class D felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; menacing, a Class B misdemeanor; reckless driving, a violation.

Damon L. Johnson, 29, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class D felonies; driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor; first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Aaron S. Murphy, 26, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment, Class D felonies.

• William E. Wilburn, 49, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.

Eric D. Byrd, 28, of Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor

Richard L. Tracy, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband, Class D felonies, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

• Jamie L. Allen, 39, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class B felony.

• Shawn D. Sanders, 50, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and trafficking in marijuana more than five pounds, Class B felonies; second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and trafficking in marijuana less than five pounds, Class C felonies; trafficking in a legend drug, a Class D felony; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

