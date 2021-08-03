Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Kaz D. McKinney, 31, of Georgetown, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), second offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), all Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Joseph Denny, 19, of Frankfort, third-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses), a violation.

James J. Norton, 26, of Joplin, Missouri, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), a Class A misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Brittney Collins, 36, of Georgetown, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class B felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (aggravator), third offense, all Class A misdemeanors; and no operators license, a Class B misdemeanor.

Emily Pyles, 38, of Georgetown, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.

Dewayne Brophy, 39, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Ezra Paul Dennis, 48, of Lawrenceburg, third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer), a Class D felony; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) and fourth-degree assault, both Class A misdemeanors; and second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol), both Class B misdemeanors.

Paul Wayne Thornton, 69, of Frankfort, two counts first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), both Class D felonies; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (.08 aggravator), first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a violation.

Sommer Smith, 32, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), a Class A misdemeanor; and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors.

Antawon Gibson, 40, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.

Jon Wasson, 36, of Frankfort, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), second offense, both Class D felonies; public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol) and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Toyshawna Barrett, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Cambria Collins, 25, of Frankfort, theft of identity of another without consent, a Class D felony; license to be in possession and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and rear license not illuminated, no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card, all violations.

Bobby Gene Manley, 49, of Pleasureville, first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense, possession of marijuana, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, and prescription (controlled substance) not in proper container, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors.

Christonio D. Young, 25, of Indianapolis, enhanced possession of marijuana, a Class D felony, and improper display of registration plates, a violation.

