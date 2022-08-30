Courthouse 2

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Jamarr K. Leonard, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), second offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, all Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

