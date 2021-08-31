gavel.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Joseph Lewis, 38, of Frankfort, theft by failure to make required disposition of property (more than $500), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Shane A. Lowell, 41, of Finchville, two counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns or failure to pay tax, a Class D felony.

Brish Edward Perkins, 29, of Frankfort, theft by deception ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony.

Daniel Joseph King, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), a Class A misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, a violation.

David C. Thomas, 43, of Frankfort, enhanced possession of marijuana, enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all Class D felonies, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.

Kelvin S. Kirkland, 39, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; and four counts of first-degree persistent offender.

Gabriel L. Ford, 31, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription