Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following indictments were returned Tuesday by the Franklin County grand jury.

• Jerry Dean Smith Jr., 32, of Frankfort, third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third offense), Class D felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools, Class A misdemeanors.

• Orlando Hayden, 41, of Frankfort, second-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class B felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony.

• Michael Sutherland, 35, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony.

• Kristina Hamilton, 24, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony.

• Terry Scruggs, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.

Shannon C. Barnes, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Dewayne Steward Brophy, 38, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

• Sabastian D. Kincaid, 23, of Frankfort, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription