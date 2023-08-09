Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Austin T. Mosher, 29, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking (auto more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; third-degree criminal trespassing, a violation; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

