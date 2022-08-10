Courthouse 2

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Ronald Shouse, 56, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, both Class D felonies.

