The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Tammy G. Courtney, 39, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), a Class C felony; theft of identify of another without consent, a Class D felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class D felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a Class D felony; and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.  

