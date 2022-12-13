Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Justin D. Waford, 30, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription