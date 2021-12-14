Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Christopher Perkins, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, both Class C felonies; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and possession of burglary tools, a Class A misdemeanor.

Stacy Steverson, 52, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), third offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), third or greater offense, all Class D felonies; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.

Sara J. Cummins, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

William Aldridge, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third or greater offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

James Thomas Purvis, 53, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor; and rear license not illuminated, a violation.

Gary Lee Armstrong, 53, of North Vernon, Indiana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and second-degree criminal attempt burglary, a Class A misdemeanor.

Crutcher Fox, 45, of Frankfort, theft of identity of another without consent, a Class D felony; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; failure to wear seatbelts, a violation; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Joshua L. Gibson, 23, of Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto $10,000 or more but less than $1 million), a Class C felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class D felony; second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Dennis Smith, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

Camron J. Green, 21, of Frankfort, murder, a capital offense and Class A felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.

Evelyn Afletta Thurman, 65, of Frankfort, theft by deception (include cold checks under $10,000), a Class D felony.

Brittney Laug, 32, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Charles Ballinger, 57, of Frankfort, second-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class C felony; second-degree strangulation and tampering with prisoner monitoring device, both Class D felonies.

Nathan K. Bowman, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams methamphetamine), first offense, both Class C felonies; tampering with physical evidence, a Class felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Ashley N. Lewis, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams methamphetamine), first offense, both Class C felonies; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Michael Sullivan, 38, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

