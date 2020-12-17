Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

• Daniel J. Allen, 31, of Winnimac, Indiana, theft by unlawful taking (auto), a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police, Class D felonies; driving under the influence and license to be in possession, Class B misdemeanors; and speeding 26 mph or greater and reckless driving, violations.

Jeff Wood, no age given, of Lexington, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, a Class D felony.

• Mawien M. Arop, 18, of Louisville, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property (firearm) and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, Class D felonies; and giving officer a false name or address, a Class B misdemeanor.

Jack Page, 24, of Louisville, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class B felony; two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, Class D felonies, and speeding, a violation.

Kendrick Lamar Flintroy, 25, of Louisville, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - methamphetamine second offense, a Class A felony; two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police and tampering with physical evidence, Class D felonies; and driving on a suspended operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor.

• Jarrod M. Braden, 31, of Frankfort, driving on a DUI-suspended operator’s license (third offense) and driving under the influence (fourth offense), Class D felonies, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Darrin R. Lawson, 33, of Frankfort, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), and tampering with physical evidence, Class D felonies.

Jack T. Collinge, 27, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class D felonies; possession of burglary tools, a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Jason Davis, 34, of Lawrenceburg, second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.

Katie M. Harris, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense), a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and no or expired registration plate, a violation.

• Amanda S. Allen, 32, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Bailey A. Brewer, 28, of Colonial Trace, impersonating a peace officer, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Jacob L. Wise, 45, of Owenton, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and first-degree criminal trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Christopher T. Barrick, 22, of Lawrenceburg, second-degree fleeing or evading police and fourth-degree assault, Class A misdemeanors; second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief, Class B misdemeanors; and reckless driving, a violation.

Stephanie Miller, 49, of Arnett Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felonies; and driving on a suspended operator’s license and failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, Class B misdemeanors.

• Alan Todd Drake, 57, of Waddy, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony.

Jason T. Offutt, 42, of Georgetown, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl), Class C felonies.

• Ashley Nicole Reed, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second offense), a Class B felony; trafficking in marijuana, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Brian Foster Sapp, 32, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD), second offense, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Class C felonies; enhanced third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, enhanced possession of marijuana and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, Class D felonies; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

• Donnie Campbell, 52, of Frankfort, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and driving on a DUi-suspended operator’s license, Class A misdemeanors; menacing and failure to maintain insurance, Class B misdemeanors; possession of open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and no tail lamps, violations; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

• Richard A. McNew, 25, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

• Jamar K. Leonard, 39, of Frankfort, second-degree assault, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Paul William Harlow, 33, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Jarrett Ollie Lamb, 35, of Sadieville, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class C felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Tamara Renee Puterbaugh, 30, of Lexington, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree promoting contraband, Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

