Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Eric M. Carter, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (.08 aggravator), first offense, and no operator’s license, both Class B misdemeanors; and no tail lamps, a violation.

