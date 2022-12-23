The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Eric M. Carter, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (.08 aggravator), first offense, and no operator’s license, both Class B misdemeanors; and no tail lamps, a violation.
• Christopher M. Mitchell, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and resisting arrest, all Class A misdemeanors.
• Sandra L. Meriwether, 48, of Frankfort, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal controlled substance), a Class B felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and disregarding a stop sign, a violation.
• Jared A. Smallenburg, 32, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and disregarding stop sign, one headlight and improper parking, all violations.
• Trevor J. Renaud, 28, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and theft of identity of another without consent, both Class D felonies; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Devonte Evans, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first offense, a Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jazmine Goycochea, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.
• Grant Tyler Temple, 29, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, display/possession of canceled/fictitious operator’s license, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; no/expired registration plates and no registration receipt, both violations.
• Jordan Powers, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Donta L. Reynolds, 45, of Louisville, receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, display/possession of canceled/fictitious operator’s license, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; no registration receipt, no/expired registration plates and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, all violations.
• Darren S. Howard, 54, of Waddy, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree wanton endangerment, both Class D felonies; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and third-degree terroristic threatening, both Class A misdemeanors; second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (.08 aggravator), first offense, and third-degree criminal mischief, all Class B misdemeanors; and reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts and speeding 10 mph over limit, all violations.
• Michael Thomas Christian Riney, 27, of Harrodsburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a DUI-suspended license, both Class A misdemeanors.
• Justin D. Waford, 30, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony.
• Jessica Michelle Gargala, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, all Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Melissa Sue Green, 38, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first offense, and receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), all Class D felonies; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
