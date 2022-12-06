Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Brittany Austin, 34, of Frankfort, 17 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of theft by unlawful taking (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), both Class D felonies.

