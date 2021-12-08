Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Uneka S. Kendrick, 31, of Louisville, four counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns or failure to pay tax, a Class D felony.

Carlos Wayne Williams, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Brandon Mack, 46, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class A felony; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both Class D felonies; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Christopher T. Johnson, 48, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class C felony; second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units hallucinogen), first offense, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Antoniette Chamblee, 48, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Steven R. Ballinger, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and improper turning, a violation.

Joseph Smith, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first and second offenses, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor.

Cheryl Smith, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first and second offenses, and theft of identity of another without consent, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Jamie A. Ferretti, 32, of Frankfort, two counts of second-degree assault, a Class C felony.

Russell Allen Dean, 28, of Frankfort, impersonating a peace officer, a Class D felony; failure to surrender revoked operators license, display/possession of cancelled/fictitious operators license, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; and no registration receipt, no/expired registration plates and excessive windshield/window tinting, all violations.

Kaitlyn Harmon, 32, of Frankfort, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription