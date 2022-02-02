Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

John Hawkins, 36, of Harrodsburg, seven counts of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and seven counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Della McCarter, 46, of Stamping Ground, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Michael Harrod, 68, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony.

Harrison B. Armstrong, 33, of Louisville, theft by unlawful taking (automobile $10,000 or more but less than $1 million) and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, both Class C felonies, and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Christopher A. Hieatt, 42, of Frankfort, first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving on a DUI-suspended license, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.

Darien Nicole Metts, 24, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), a Class C felony.

Ashley Blair Buniff, 28, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second offense, both Class D felonies, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription