The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Christopher Willard, 43, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; no operator’s/moped license, a Class B misdemeanor; and disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), a violation.

