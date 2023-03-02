The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Steve Hughes, 68, of Frankfort, first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.
• Dalton D. Parks, 18, of North Bend, Ohio, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), both Class D felonies.
• Sean R. Byrd, 20, of Redford, Michigan, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Martynez Oden, 26, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Stevie Ray Jarvis, 30, of New Albany, Indiana, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), both Class D felonies; violation of foreign EPO/DVO, a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and four counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Cameron Bowen, 21 of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.
• James H. McCollum Jr., 33, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and theft of identity of another without consent, all Class D felonies; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (aggravator), first offense, and license to be in possession, both Class B misdemeanors; speeding 24 mph over limit, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, disregarding a traffic control device (traffic light), license to be in possession and failure to or improper signal, all violations; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jason Aldridge, 24, no hometown listed, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony, and third-degree criminal trespassing, a violation.
• Russell M. Harrod, 62, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Amber Nicole Smith, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine) and obstructions/interference with an officer, all Class A misdemeanors; and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Dannie L. Foree, 55, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units, drug unspecified), a Class C felony; theft of identity of another without consent, a Class D felony; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; no registration receipt, no/expired registration plates and obstructed vision and/or windshield, all violations.
• Teresa Montejo Zuniga, 24, of Lexington, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; no operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and speeding 16 mph over limit, a violation.
• Jeffrey Burnette, 51, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Marvin Keith, 31, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and theft of identity of another without consent, both Class D felonies, and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.