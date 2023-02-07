Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Brian C. Gearhart, 29, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class B felony, and enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies.

