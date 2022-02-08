Courthouse 2

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Matthew Smith, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, both Class B misdemeanors.

Amanda Meadows, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, both Class A misdemeanors.

James Bixler, 49, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Michael Chadwell, 39, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, both Class C felonies, and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Victor Smith, 43, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methadone), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Danny L. Carrier, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and no/expired registration plates, a violation.

Brenda L. Kendall, 50, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and no/expired registration plates, a violation.

Bryant K. Clay, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), second offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), second or greater offense, both Class B felonies.

Brian Harris, 38, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first offense, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Denise Smith, 43, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to wear seatbelts, a violation.

James Norton, 45, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Randell Thurman, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), both Class B misdemeanors.

