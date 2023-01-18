The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Orion J. Richardson, 24, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking (auto more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.
• Billy W. Parker, 54, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class B felony; enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and one headlight, a violation.
• Tyree T. Childress, 25, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, both Class D felonies; and speeding 26 mph over limit and reckless driving, both violations.
• John Raymond Southwood, 38, of Lost Creek, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class D felony, and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Donna Berry, 64, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.
• Zachary Tyler Graham, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), a Class A misdemeanor.
• Heather Renee Wray, 35, of Owenton, theft by failure to make required disposition of property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.
• Jacorian Ray Williams, 23, of Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief, both Class D felonies; and six counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Robert J. Wilson, 40, of Frankfort, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class D felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; no operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card, both violations.
• Bryan Penn, 38, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and rear license not illuminated, a violation.
• Damon Bowles, 46, of Eminence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
• James Harris, 40, of Frankfort, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than dosage units drug unspecified), first offense, a Class B felony; first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class C felony; enhanced possession of marijuana and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies; and excessive windshield/window tinting, a violation.
• Crutcher Fox, 47, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony.
