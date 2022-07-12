Courthouse 2

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

William D. Courtney, 58, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Courtney Gordon, 23, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, both Class D felonies.

Theresa Ponce, 50, of Frankfort, second-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class C felony.

Tyler A. Jordan, 27, of Frankfort, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

Annie Smith, 29, of Frankfort, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and five counts of third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer), both Class D felonies; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.

Amanda G. Yochum, 40, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, both Class D felonies; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.

Tabitha Noble, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana and driving on a DUI-suspended license, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors.

Jonathan L. Swinney, 59, of Crestwood, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (0.08), fourth or greater offense, a Class D felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of menacing, a Class B misdemeanor.

Matthew L. Smith, 24, of Frankfort, trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), first offense, and second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units hallucinogen), first offense, both Class D felonies; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (0.08), first offense, and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, both Class B misdemeanors; and reckless driving, a violation.

Rondal J. Morgan, 40, of Georgetown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony.

Nitashia B. Morgan, 39, of Georgetown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony.

Joseph A. Murrell, 32, of Frankfort, five counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and six counts of possession of a forgery device, all Class D felonies; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second offense, and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), all Class A misdemeanors; speeding (15 mph over limit), a violation; and 11 counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Krystal A. Harrod, 37, of Frankfort, five counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and six counts of possession of a forgery device, all Class D felonies; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.

Michael P. Presley Jr., 43, of Frankfort, tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.

