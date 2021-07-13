Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Garry M. Marcell, 63, of Louisville, five counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns or failure to pay tax, a Class D felony.

Randy Scott Vanguilder, 52, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Brandon Bond, 39, of Louisville, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, all Class C felonies; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tina Marie Lawson, 44, of Louisville, two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, all Class C felonies; and four counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Tasha Raley, 40, of Shepherdsville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, all Class C felonies, and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Jon Wasson, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony, and hitchhiking/disregard traffic regulation by a pedestrian, a violation.

Patrick L. Butts, 32, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.

Anthony Paul Crowell, 35, of Los Angeles, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony.

Zara Nakole Estabrook, 20, of Los Angeles, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony.

David Allberry, 38, of Frankfort, theft by unlawful taking (auto - $10,000 or more, but less than $1 million), a Class C felony.

Louis D. Wideman, 34, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

LaTroy O. Fowler, 33, of Frankfort, second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, harassing communications, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Christopher Allen Coots, 27, of Shelbyville, first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with injury), a Class A misdemeanor.

Destiny Ray Young, 21, of Shelbyville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony, and first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription