The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Lindsey Henson, 26, no city listed, receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property under $10,000, Class D felonies.
• Tempest Morton, 32, no city listed, receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property under $10,000, Class D felonies.
• Michael R. Parker, 34, of Frankfort, impersonating a peace officer, a Class D felony; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors; second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Tyrone D. Jackson, 41, of Louisville, receiving stolen property over $10,000, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; driving on a DUI-suspended operator’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Ashley M. Kirk, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony, and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors.
• Tony L. Goodman, 37, of Frankfort, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 5 pounds) and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Class C felonies; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, Class D felonies.
• Tyler A. Hockensmith, 20, of Frankfort, enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, and delivering or manufacturing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Dustin Hockensmith, 37, of Frankfort, enhanced cultivation of marijuana and enhanced second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, Class D felonies, and delivering or manufacturing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Kimberly Rhodus, 50, of Richmond, theft by deception over $10,000, a Class C felony.
• Shawn Padgett, of Louisville, theft by deception under $10,000, a Class D felony.
• Dan Roy Cook Jr., 38, of Frankfort, theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000, a Class C felony.
• Dylan Brown, 20, of Frankfort, two counts of receiving stolen property over $10,000, a Class C felony; second-degree fleeing or evading police, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Tiffany R. Carter, 35, of Frankfort, second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree assault, possession of burglary tools, and second-degree criminal mischief, Class A misdemeanors.
• Marlena L. Ledford, 42, of Frankfort, driving on a DUI-suspended operator’s license (second offense), a Class D felony; driving under the influence (third offense) and leaving the scene of an accident, Class A misdemeanors; and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Carl E. Woodrum, 49, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, Class B misdemeanors; and instructional permit violations and failure to produce insurance card, violations.
• Sarah Johnson, 32, of Bloomfield, two counts of enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Class C felonies; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; public intoxication (Johnson), a Class B misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender
• Michael Q. Parrott-Blaine, 24, of Bardstown, two counts of enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Class C felonies; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Christopher Owen Hellard, 35, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class B felony; enhanced second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony; receiving stolen property (firearm), enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree fleeing or evading police, Class D felonies, and glaring headlights, improper display of registration plate, violations.
• Amanda Carmack, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence, Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Brent T. Wainscott, 47, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class B felony; second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony; driving on a suspended operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Teresa Mae Smith, 49, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
