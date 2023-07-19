The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Danny Bryant, no age given, of Frankfort, theft by deception (includes cold checks, $10,000 or more) and theft by failure to make required disposition of property ($10,000 or more), both Class C felonies.
• Scott A. Meredith, 49, of Magnolia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Zackery T. McDaniels, 19, of Georgetown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.
• Jonathan E. Johnson, 43, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), third offense, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and first-degree criminal mischief, all Class D felonies; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), both Class A misdemeanors; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; failure to produce insurance card, reckless driving and disregarding stop sign, all violations; and four counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Tabitha Noble, 37, of Frankfort, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Kelvin S. Kirkland, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense, both violations.
• Heather Lynn Courtney, 37, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and speeding 6 mph over limit, a violation.
• Joseph Christian Tisch, 45, of Pauline, South Carolina, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense and receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), all Class C felonies; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.
• Anthony Jones, 39, of Frankfort, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), a Class B felony.
• Troy D. Young Jr., 27, of Louisville, trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Gary Cardwell, 45, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belts and no registration receipt, both violations.
• Christopher Blades, 39, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Charles H. Trout, 39, of Georgetown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third offense, and driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended of DUI, third offense, both Class D felonies; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, third offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belts and careless driving, both violations.
• Michael Giles, 36, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Daryl W. Ross Sr., 52, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and theft of identity of another without consent, both Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Cora Hackett, 30, of Bedford, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.
• Daryl Ross Jr., 34, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.
• Kimberly L. Harriford, 45, of Smiths Grove, three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of theft by deception (includes cold checks, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), both Class D felonies, and theft by deception (includes cold checks, more than $500 but less than $1,000), a Class A misdemeanor.
• Bryan Penn, 38, of Lawrenceburg, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and no/expired registration plates and failure to produce insurance card, both violations.
