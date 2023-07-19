Courthouse

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

Danny Bryant, no age given, of Frankfort, theft by deception (includes cold checks, $10,000 or more) and theft by failure to make required disposition of property ($10,000 or more), both Class C felonies.

